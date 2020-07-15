Nebraska tax receipts for fiscal year finish even with forecast despite pandemic

A lot of Main Street businesses are just hanging on, he said. The state is in a reopening phase at present, but cases in certain areas of the state are increasing. How long the economic effects of the virus persist will make a big difference, he said.

"I'm hoping something positive happens from medical science," Stinner said. "I think everybody is."

Gov. Pete Ricketts said that even with the change in the state income tax deadline to July 15 and the impact of coronavirus on the economy, the state ended the last fiscal year on solid footing.

“This news puts the state in a strong position to work on a few key initiatives, including property tax relief, in the remaining days of the legislative session," Ricketts said. "I look forward to working with senators to achieve the people’s priorities.”

OpenSky Executive Director Renee Fry approached the June tax receipts report differently.

Tax receipts for the fiscal year barely outpaced the certified forecast, which was set a year ago, Fry said, and they significantly trailed the February forecast that lawmakers were using for legislation proposed this session.