Nebraska tax receipts for fiscal year finish even with forecast despite pandemic

Nebraska tax receipts appeared to hold their own in the last fiscal year, despite an unprecedented stretch of months with effects of a viral pandemic.
Tax collections -- sales and personal and corporate income -- had been strong going into the pandemic, which helped the bottom line.
General fund net tax receipts finished the 2019-20 fiscal year at 0.2% above the state's forecast of $4.929 billion. Net June receipts were $509 million, 3.3% above the forecast. Corporate income taxes, however, were down 11.5%.
The Legislature's Appropriations Committee had projected a much higher amount of excess revenue that would, by law, go into the state's rainy day fund. But even with the disruption to the economy, the state still ended with $10.7 million to transfer.
The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board will meet next week, but Appropriations Chairman John Stinner said Wednesday on a Platte Institute webinar that while he doesn't see big cuts in state agencies because of the economic effects of the pandemic, he also doesn't see much money being available for bills as the Legislature meets for its last 17 days of the session beginning Monday.
And he is unsure how much would be available for property tax cuts, he said. A property tax relief bill (LB1106) will be debated in the first several days of the session, Stinner said.
A lot of Main Street businesses are just hanging on, he said. The state is in a reopening phase at present, but cases in certain areas of the state are increasing. How long the economic effects of the virus persist will make a big difference, he said.
"I'm hoping something positive happens from medical science," Stinner said. "I think everybody is."
Gov. Pete Ricketts said that even with the change in the state income tax deadline to July 15 and the impact of coronavirus on the economy, the state ended the last fiscal year on solid footing.
“This news puts the state in a strong position to work on a few key initiatives, including property tax relief, in the remaining days of the legislative session," Ricketts said. "I look forward to working with senators to achieve the people’s priorities.”
OpenSky Executive Director Renee Fry approached the June tax receipts report differently.
Tax receipts for the fiscal year barely outpaced the certified forecast, which was set a year ago, Fry said, and they significantly trailed the February forecast that lawmakers were using for legislation proposed this session.
"The state will also lose another $125 million in (fiscal year) '21 if the Legislature doesn’t choose to break from recent tax changes set out in the federal CARES Act," she said. "Given the tremendous uncertainty about the pandemic’s impact on our state and its economy, legislators should be cautious about passing new measures that increase the state’s spending obligations for non-pandemic related purposes.”
Stinner said the odds of having money for bills with spending attached are 50-50. Senators will potentially have to consider how to use the state Property Tax Relief Credit Relief Fund or money from the cash reserve for any tax or other initiatives.
