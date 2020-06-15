Nebraska tax receipts drop slightly in May

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's net tax receipts dropped slightly in May, though budget watchers are still waiting to determine the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on state revenue.

In May, overall tax receipts were down 2.2%, or about $10 million, from the certified forecast made 11 months ago, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported Monday.

However, compared with the revenue forecast that was adjusted upward in February — the forecast used by the Legislature to set the state budget — the tax receipts were down 3.6% or $16 million.

A spokeswoman for the Revenue Department told the Omaha World-Herald that the full impact of COVID-19 probably won't be known until after July 15, which is the deadline for payment of state income taxes — a deadline that was pushed back from April 15 because of the virus.

Lydia Brasch, a former state senator who now works for the Revenue Department, said that 3% more in state income taxes were collected in May 2020 than in May 2019, and sales tax receipts were nearly identical in those two months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0