Nebraska Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton resigns

Tax commissioner

Tony Fulton

Took office: 2016

Salary in 2020: $171,151

Former Lincoln state Sen. Tony Fulton is resigning his position leading the state's Department of Revenue.

Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked Fulton for his six years of service as the state's tax commissioner in a press release.

Prior to his appointment, Fulton, 50, ran a small business and was a state senator in Lincoln from 2007-2013, serving on the Appropriations Committee.

He also represented the Legislature on the Nebraska Workforce Investment Board, Nebraska Homeland Security Policy Group and the Nebraska Information Technology Commission.

“Tony has been an excellent leader and wonderful teammate as we’ve worked to Grow Nebraska. Under his leadership, the state has been able to amass a record $1.7 billion in its cash reserves while also delivering historic amounts of tax relief,” Ricketts said.

Fulton’s last day will be Dec. 30.

He said he plans to return to his small business, Guardian Angels Homecare Inc., which provides housekeeping, companionship and health care services for seniors. He also wants to become active again in the private sector.

Deputy Tax Commissioner Glen White will become the interim commissioner, according to the press release. He's been the deputy since 2017 after starting with the department in 2001. Previously, he was an attorney in private practice in Grand Island.

