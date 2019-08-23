{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Public Service Commission on a lawsuit challenging the regulators' decision to approve a route for the Keystone XL pipeline through the state.

The decision on Friday cleared a major roadblock for the TC Energy project.

"The intervenors raise numerous arguments on appeal. Each of these arguments raises issues of public concern and represents profound, deeply held beliefs," the Supreme Court's ruling found. "We find the matters in controversy are resolved based on the determination of four overarching issues: The first, whether the PSC had jurisdiction to consider TransCanada’s application; the second, whether TransCanada met its burden of proof; the third, whether the PSC properly considered the MAR; and the fourth, whether the intervenors were afforded due process. We answer each of these questions in the affirmative."

The court's opinion said the PSC's approval of the mainline alternative route was "in the public interest."

Environmental groups, Native American leaders and some landowners were seeking to overturn the Nebraska Public Service Commission's 2017 vote to green-light the pipeline. Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a route, but not the one the company would have preferred.

Opponents say the alternative route that was approved didn't get the same level of public scrutiny and input as the preferred route.

Attorney Dave Domina, who represented the plaintiffs, said in a news release: “We believe our evidence and arguments clearly showed TransCanada failed to meet its burden of proof and that the very laws under which the route was evaluated are unconstitutional … however, we will respect the court’s decision and prepare for the next steps.” He did not say what those next steps would be.

Instead of signing off on TransCanada's 275-mile preferred route, the Public Service Commission opted for a second, slightly longer route known as the "mainline alternative."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

