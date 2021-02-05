Nebraska Supreme Court justices grapple with latest challenge to condemned killer's death sentence

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday grappled over whether death-row inmate John Lotter should get a hearing to consider if his intellectual level should keep him from being executed by the state.
"An evidentiary hearing is required in this case," attorney Rebecca Woodman argued on one side.
She said an expert's evaluation and testing of Lotter in 2017 showed sub-average intellectual functioning, an IQ score of 67 and deficits in adaptive behavior that have been present since childhood.
She said the remedy is for Lotter to get a hearing before a district judge and, ultimately, for his death sentence to be vacated.
On the other side, James Smith, senior assistant Nebraska Attorney General, said the time for defense attorneys to raise the issue had long since passed.
"Otherwise, you just keep coming back again and again," he argued.
Woodman said Lotter's petition, which Smith pointed out was his fifth post-conviction challenge to his sentence, presented facts that, if proved true, demonstrate he is "intellectually disabled." He would then be among a class of people for whom execution is categorically prohibited under Nebraska law and the U.S. Constitution and therefore "actually innocent of the death penalty."
That prompted Justice William Cassel to inquire: "I'm a little puzzled by your use of terminology," he said. "You referred to Mr. Lotter as being 'actually innocent of the death penalty.' Don't we usually talk about guilt and innocence in connection with the crime that's committed, not the penalty that may be imposed?"
Lotter was sentenced to death for his role in the 1993 killings of Brandon Teena and two witnesses, Lisa Lambert and Philip DeVine. Now 49, he has maintained his innocence in the killings at a Humboldt farmhouse. His co-defendant, Thomas Nissen, is serving life sentences for the part he played in the crimes.
On Friday, Woodman said at least under federal law, "actual innocence" includes innocence of the death penalty and that defendants can raise the issue in later petitions "notwithstanding any other provision of law" under Nebraska law.
Justice Jeffrey Funke asked if Lotter's previous attorneys had raised the issue (they hadn't) and asked about the state's assertion that Lotter's IQ tested at 92 before his sentencing.
Woodman didn't dispute that but said testing has changed and improved since then and now is more extensive.
"Can it be continually challenged each and every time there's an IQ test with a different rating?" Funke asked her.
Nebraska bill to triple fines against officials who enact, then violate, health measures draws no support
Woodman argued that an intellectual disability could be raised whenever there's evidence of it "because a person with intellectual disability cannot be executed as this court has plainly said."
She said in Moore v. Texas, a 2017 case, the U.S. Supreme Court made clear that the courts had to apply current medical standards in evaluating intellectual disability claims when it comes to death sentences.
When it was Smith's turn to talk, Justice Stephanie Stacy quickly asked — if the court were to set aside the argument that it was too late to raise the issue and it was barred procedurally — whether Lotter's motion otherwise was insufficient to warrant an evidentiary hearing.
"If you set aside my entire argument, that's where you would end up," he said.
Smith argued they shouldn't get there because there was nothing preventing Lotter's prior attorneys from having him evaluated. It took years before they did. That's not due diligence, he said.
Smith said if the court didn't find it procedurally barred, there would be never-ending opportunities to keep coming back to raise the same issue, which would lead to a somewhat odd result.
"It doesn't end then. You've essentially repealed the death penalty," he argued.
The court took the case under advisement.
NEBRASKA DEATH ROW INMATES
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger