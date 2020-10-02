Nebraska Supreme Court hears last challenge to payday lending initiative

"We think that opens a Pandora's box to what is an adequate summary," Lautenbaugh said.

Requiring the object statement of the petition to be read in its entirety would provide a "safe harbor" for the circulators and signers alike, he added.

Justice William Cassel questioned if Lautenbaugh considered the object statement to be read in full if a circulator inadvertently missed a word -- even something as small as "the."

The Omaha attorney and former state senator said the court could set a level of "substantial compliance" circulators needed to meet when reading the object statement.

Arguing on behalf of Evnen, Assistant Attorney General Ryan Post said that Lautenbaugh's suggestion that reading the object statement in full as a matter of preventing fraud ignored other mechanisms put into law.

While there is no way for circulators to ensure signers read the petition before adding their signature, Post said, the information was available to them on the petition if they choose to read it or if they thought the circulator had not given them all the information.

There are also criminal penalties for circulators who obtain signatures fraudulently, he added.