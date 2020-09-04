Nebraska Supreme Court hears challenge to title of payday lending ballot initiative

Instead, the wording on the ballot made reference to the death penalty, which was more easily understood by voters.

"At a certain point, we have to be able to have a little bit of discretion to come up with the most fair description of what a ballot initiative is trying to do," Post told the court.

Attorney Mark Laughlin, who represented two of the petition drive's organizers, said the AG uses its 100-word limit to communicate the aim of the ballot initiative as "clear and concise" as possible.

"This isn't a situation where we turn in a brief to the court, where we cite statutes and the court has weeks to consider it," Laughlin said. "That's part of why this reference to statutes (plaintiffs) rely on doesn't work.

"This is a process to make it clear and concise, and that's the job of the attorney general," Laughlin added.

Plus, he said, there is no factual difference between delayed deposit service providers and payday lenders, and the latter was the term many in the industry use to describe themselves.

On rebuttal, Mossman said once again if the sponsors of the petition drive felt so strongly about using "payday lender," they would have used it when seeking the support of Nebraska voters.