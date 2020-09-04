Nebraska Supreme Court hears challenge to title of payday lending ballot initiative

Nebraska voters will have the opportunity in November to decide whether cash advance businesses should be capped in the amount of interest they can charge for the small loans they provide.
A successful petition drive put the measure, which would cap payday loans at 36% rather than 400% as is currently allowed under state law, on the ballot.
But the owner of Paycheck Advance, one business that would be directly affected by the change, said including the wording "payday lending" in the ballot title and explanatory statement as prepared by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office was "insufficient and unfair."
Trina Thomas sued Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen, saying the language to be printed on the ballot "unfairly casts the measure in a light that would prejudice the voter in favor of the initiative."
After the petition's sponsors submitted signatures to the Secretary of State's Office on June 25, it was forwarded to the attorney general to draft the ballot title and explanatory statement.
According to the language returned by the Attorney General's Office on July 17, the ballot measure would read:
A vote "FOR" will amend Nebraska statutes to: (1) reduce the amount that delayed deposit services licensees, also known as payday lenders, can charge to a maximum annual percentage rate of thirty-six percent; (2) prohibit payday lenders from evading this rate cap; and (3) deem void and uncollectable any delayed deposit transaction made in violation of this rate cap.
A vote "AGAINST" will not cause the Nebraska statutes to be amended in such a manner.
Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori Maret said while the court only has authority to review the ballot title, and not the explanatory statement, she found the title to be "fair and not misleading."
Thomas appealed Maret's decision, and the case landed before the Nebraska Supreme Court along with challenges to ballot measures on gambling and medical marijuana this week.
During oral arguments on Friday, Stephen Mossman, one of the attorneys representing Thomas, said the ballot initiative would amend the Delayed Deposit Services Licensing Act in state statute, which only contains brief mention of the term "payday lender."
"That term appears once in the act, way at the end in a laundry list of what needs to be reported to other states," Mossman said.
Also, the sponsors of the initiative used the term "delayed deposit service providers" and not "payday lenders" in the petition they circulated across the state, which collected some 120,000 signatures.
"I think the attorney general's job is to look at the act, look at the initiative that seeks to amend the act and base the title upon that," Mossman told the state's highest court.
The judges asked Mossman what wiggle room, if any, the attorney general should be afforded in how it crafted both the ballot initiative's title as well as the explanatory statement that would go before voters.
Justice William Cassel asked Mossman if, hypothetically, in a petition drive circulated proposing to amend statutes related to podiatrists, it would be appropriate to instead use "foot doctor" in the ballot title.
Chief Justice Mike Heavican questioned if the attorney general should be limited to the language intrinsic to state statute or the petition submitted to get a measure put on the ballot, or if they could refer to extrinsic sources — even something as simple as a dictionary or a thesaurus — when crafting the wording that would go before voters.
Mossman reiterated his point: "We believe the definitions in the act are clear, the initiative measure is clear and the ballot title should be based on those two."
Ryan Post, the attorney general's civil litigation bureau chief who represented Peterson and Evnen, said writing a title and explanatory statement is a little trickier than copying and pasting what's in statute or on the circulated petition, however.
When it set parameters for the attorney general to follow, the Legislature said, simply, a ballot title is "supposed to express the purpose of the measure in 100 words or less."
The 2016 ballot initiative restoring the death penalty after state lawmakers had abolished could have been written to amend the language in state statute related to punishments for "Class 1" felonies, Post argued.
Instead, the wording on the ballot made reference to the death penalty, which was more easily understood by voters.
"At a certain point, we have to be able to have a little bit of discretion to come up with the most fair description of what a ballot initiative is trying to do," Post told the court.
Attorney Mark Laughlin, who represented two of the petition drive's organizers, said the AG uses its 100-word limit to communicate the aim of the ballot initiative as "clear and concise" as possible.
"This isn't a situation where we turn in a brief to the court, where we cite statutes and the court has weeks to consider it," Laughlin said. "That's part of why this reference to statutes (plaintiffs) rely on doesn't work.
"This is a process to make it clear and concise, and that's the job of the attorney general," Laughlin added.
Plus, he said, there is no factual difference between delayed deposit service providers and payday lenders, and the latter was the term many in the industry use to describe themselves.
On rebuttal, Mossman said once again if the sponsors of the petition drive felt so strongly about using "payday lender," they would have used it when seeking the support of Nebraska voters.
Justices asked Mossman if it would be unfair to continue payday lender instead of his client's preferred term of delayed deposit service provider.
"Do you believe it's a pejorative term?" Justice Stephanie Stacy asked.
"You would agree that's not the term you hear from the average person on the street?" Cassel asked in a follow-up question.
Mossman said while it may not be misleading or unfair, the language in state statute should have served as a guide and not be exchanged for something else.
"We just believe the statute in the initiative is clear in this case," he said.
