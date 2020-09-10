Nebraska Supreme Court bars medical marijuana question from November ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Supreme Court has reversed the opinion of Secretary of State Bob Evnen to put medical marijuana legalization to a vote of the people in November.

With dissenting opinions from two justices, the court issued an order for Evnen to withhold the initiative from the ballot. Evnen said he will comply with that.

In July, supporters turned in more than 182,000 signatures to get the issue on the Nov. 3 ballot. The number needed was about 122,000 signatures, more than 10% of the voters in the state.

After Evnen certified the signatures, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner challenged his decision to put it on the ballot, arguing the question was confusing and created voter doubt, and that it violated the single subject requirement of a constitutional question.

Lincoln Sens. Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld, who sponsored both the petition initiative and a legislative bill to legalize medical cannabis, said in a news release they were "deeply disappointed" by the ruling. It is legally sufficient and should be on the ballot in November, they said.

"We want to thank all of our dedicated volunteers and supporters," they said. "Do not despair — we are going back to the ballot and to the Legislature."