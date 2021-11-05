Nebraska state senators say local spending hikes overwhelm property tax relief

Members of the Legislature's Revenue Committee turned the spotlight once again Friday on property taxes with most of them expressing frustration that increased local government spending has blunted the impact of almost $1 billion of property tax relief provided by state government.

"We're pricing people out of their homes," Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the committee, said during a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda.

"If we don't do something significant (to counter rising property taxes), a ballot initiative that will pass" may take the issue out of the hands of the Legislature, she said.

An initiative proposal to limit, or even prohibit, collection of property taxes has often been considered; voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1966 that prohibited collection of property taxes to support state government.

"We need help at the local level," Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, who is seeking the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination, said.

That means "we may need to take extra steps to assure significant property tax relief," he said.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said the Legislature may need to "attempt to limit the amount of spending increases" that local government subdivisions can enact.