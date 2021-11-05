Nebraska state senators say local spending hikes overwhelm property tax relief

Members of the Legislature's Revenue Committee turned the spotlight once again Friday on property taxes with most of them expressing frustration that increased local government spending has blunted the impact of almost $1 billion of property tax relief provided by state government.
"We're pricing people out of their homes," Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the committee, said during a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda.
"If we don't do something significant (to counter rising property taxes), a ballot initiative that will pass" may take the issue out of the hands of the Legislature, she said.
An initiative proposal to limit, or even prohibit, collection of property taxes has often been considered; voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1966 that prohibited collection of property taxes to support state government.
"We need help at the local level," Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, who is seeking the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination, said.
That means "we may need to take extra steps to assure significant property tax relief," he said.
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said the Legislature may need to "attempt to limit the amount of spending increases" that local government subdivisions can enact.
Gov. Pete Ricketts already supports applying new spending restraints on local government entities.
Thirteen governmental subdivisions make up a Lincoln homeowner's tax bill. The biggest by far is Lincoln Public Schools, which comprises 62%. The city of Lincoln makes up 16% and the county 14%.
Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln said he believes the Legislature "has to address school funding to work toward solution of the problem."
"Property taxes are too high," he said, "and for too long."
Although Bostar did not directly suggest it, an increase in state aid to schools, implemented in the form of increased support from state sales and income tax revenue, would open the door to reduction of local property taxes.
In recent years, the Legislature has continued to add dollars to the direct-to-taxpayer Property Tax Credit Relief Fund, and in 2020, senators approved a state program that offers income tax credits to offset a portion of property taxes paid to schools.
Still, Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said high property taxes are "pricing out workers from being able to live here."
"It's like you never own your house," he said.
Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston said "you will tax (people) out of Nebraska."
Linehan pointed to recent property tax increases in Lincoln in setting the stage for the committee's news conference.
While the overall tax rate will be reduced, the average assessed valuation of homes in Lincoln has jumped a record 11%, leading to an increase in property taxes.
"We need some help from others," Linehan said, in order to achieve real property tax relief.
Ag Society
Ag Society JPA
City of Lincoln
ESU 18
Jail JPA city and jail JPA county
Lancaster County
LPS
Lower Platte South NRD
Public Building Commission
Railroad Safety Transportation District
SCC
Police and fire pensions
LPS 1999 bond
2006 LPS bond
2014 LPS bond
LPS Capital Purpose Fund
