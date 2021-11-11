Nebraska state senators ready to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro with bad weather ahead

"It looks much bigger up close," Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon texted Thursday as five state senators finished preparations for their ascent up Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa with the threat of bad weather ahead.

The trip to and then up the storied mountain, which is 19,340 feet high at its peak, was to begin in eight hours, Brewer texted at about 11 p.m. in Tanzania, nine hours ahead of Lincoln time.

"In eight hours we start," he said.

"Weather will move in on Sunday for 3 days snow and winds will come up," Brewer texted in answer to a question.

"It could make the ascent difficult."

Brewer said "everyone is good to go and everyone is in high spirits" with safety checks completed, equipment inspected and medical briefings done.

And so the adventure begins.

The official weather forecast for Mt. Kilimanjaro calls for "a moderate fall of snow, heaviest on Saturday afternoon" with temperatures "well below freezing" and wind expected to be "generally light."