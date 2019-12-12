Nebraska state senator wants court to consider his findings on NPPD-Sandhills power line risks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"The route of the R-Project crosses the only migratory route used by the sole wild population of whooping cranes, in most places at a 90-degree angle to the path of migration," his brief said.

Brewer said he talked to Margaret Everson, principal deputy director of the Fish and Wildlife agency in Washington, D.C., but said it was clear when Walsh was included in the call that "the agency was not going to address my concerns in an effort to protect its regional director and the malfeasance conducted by her regional office with respect to the R-Project."

He traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit with the deputy secretary of the interior Andrea Travnicek, who shortly after left that position. The R-Project was subsequently approved.

With a loss of options, Brewer said, and with calls and emails from concerned citizens being ignored, it was time to weigh in on the lawsuit and provide as much information as possible so the judge would have a complete background of what had happened.

"In ways, what we did is more comprehensive than anyone else involved in this," Brewer said in an interview.

In an interesting twist, the Fish and Wildlife Service initiated a peer review and critique process.