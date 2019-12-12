Nebraska state senator wants court to consider his findings on NPPD-Sandhills power line risks

State Sen. Tom Brewer wants a Colorado federal court to let him step into a lawsuit filed over the Nebraska Public Power District's attempt to build a 345-kilovolt transmission line through the Nebraska Sandhills.
Brewer asked the court to hear what he knows about decisions made by officials of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Colorado and Washington, D.C., regarding the risks the high-power line would pose to whooping cranes and other wildlife.
Two nonprofits and two landowners -- Oregon-California Trails Association; Western Nebraska Resources Council; Hanging H East, which owns and manages real estate that will be bisected by the R-Project; and Whitetail Farms East, which owns real estate that will be adversely impacted by the R-Project as presently planned -- are suing U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials.
Those officials are Noreen Walsh, regional director of the Mountain-Prairie Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; David Bernhardt, Department of Interior secretary; and Margaret Everson, principal deputy director of the Fish and Wildlife Service.
The plaintiffs claim the agency officials are failing to properly account for the impact of the project on whooping cranes, and for violating the Endangered Species Act and other laws.
As a public servant, Brewer said in his friend of the court brief, his first priority is to protect the interests of his district and constituents who oppose the R-Project route "that will result in irreversible damage to the Nebraska Sandhills and the iconic wildlife, environmental and historic and cultural resources located there."
Judge Robert Blackburn has not made a decision yet on whether to accept Brewer's brief. He has extended the time for the plaintiffs to respond to Brewer's request until Friday.
Brewer told the court that in making decisions about the risks of the power line to migrating whooping cranes, the regional Fish and Wildlife Service officials and others in Washington ignored the best available scientific evidence offered by a Nebraska field supervisor and wildlife biologist.
The officials neglected extensive analysis by their own experts, Brewer said, as well as other whooping crane experts, that cranes would be killed by the powerline. And they failed to seriously account for the harm to wildlife and historic resources that the R-Project and any associated wind projects would inevitably cause in the Sandhills.
Brewer said he met with the regional service directors to ask in person why field supervisor Eliza Hines and biologist Robert Harms were removed from the project after they issued a detailed analysis concluding dozens of whooping cranes would be killed by the R-Project during its 50-year permit term. The two worked out of Wood River and were in charge of preparing the environmental impact statement for the project.
Brewer said the leading cause of death for migrating juvenile whooping cranes is collisions with power lines. Only 635 to 800 whooping cranes are left in the world, and the majority migrate through Nebraska on a 2,500-mile journey from breeding sites at Wood Buffalo Park in Canada to wintering sites at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.
"The route of the R-Project crosses the only migratory route used by the sole wild population of whooping cranes, in most places at a 90-degree angle to the path of migration," his brief said.
Brewer said he talked to Margaret Everson, principal deputy director of the Fish and Wildlife agency in Washington, D.C., but said it was clear when Walsh was included in the call that "the agency was not going to address my concerns in an effort to protect its regional director and the malfeasance conducted by her regional office with respect to the R-Project."
He traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit with the deputy secretary of the interior Andrea Travnicek, who shortly after left that position. The R-Project was subsequently approved.
With a loss of options, Brewer said, and with calls and emails from concerned citizens being ignored, it was time to weigh in on the lawsuit and provide as much information as possible so the judge would have a complete background of what had happened.
"In ways, what we did is more comprehensive than anyone else involved in this," Brewer said in an interview.
In an interesting twist, the Fish and Wildlife Service initiated a peer review and critique process.
The review was of assessments considered by the agency regarding whooping crane collision risk with the NPPD R-Project. It will solicit independent scientific reviews from Professor Craig Davis of Oklahoma State University, David Andersen with the Minnesota Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, and Sammy King, Louisiana Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Unit.
The public comment period was to end Thursday, but the Save the Sandhills group has asked for an extension of that date.
This could be a first step of the agency doing a supplemental environmental impact statement, Brewer said. The odd thing is that the project has already been approved.
In his brief, Brewer included minutes of a 2012 meeting involving representatives of NPPD, Power Engineers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission about the R-Project.
According to the minutes, Martha Tacha, with the fish and wildlife service, said she was against the project because it would result in unacceptable impacts to habitats in the area. And she suggested the wind development that would follow would be even worse for impacts to the Sandhills area.
She challenged the Southwest Power Pool process, which issued the notice to construct the powerline to NPPD, as not having looked into environmental impacts of such a project.
NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said NPPD does not comment on pending litigation and has no comment at this time on the lawsuit filed against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
