Nebraska state Sen. Brewer, a war veteran, sees tragedy ahead in Afghanistan

"They and their families will be killed," he said. "It will be genocide."

Brewer has some positive memories of the Afghan troops he helped train and work with.

"They weren't afraid to fight," he said. "They hustled; they showed me tremendous respect.

"I saw the Afghan army become a pretty viable force in 2009-2010," Brewer said. "They could own the night and kill the Taliban.

"There were some good fighters. But they needed mentors to help them. It's kind of like a team has to have a coach."

Now, he said, "as we step away, they won't have Medivac and air support."

And, looking into the future, Brewer says he fears at some point the Taliban will begin to focus on training terrorists "and we will have to take action again."

"If we have to go back, it will be a sad and ugly scenario. I fear there may be bad times ahead."

Perhaps, Brewer said, "there could have been a middle ground" with the United States holding onto two bases with long runways that are close to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

Perhaps this could have been done in "a more controlled manner to assure sustainability," he said.