Nebraska state Sen. Brett Lindstrom eyes 2022 gubernatorial bid

Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha is gearing up for a 2022 Republican gubernatorial bid.

No announcements yet, but the two-term lawmaker says "it's tracking that way; it's more likely than not."

Lindstrom acknowledges that he already has been laying the groundwork for entry into what could be a wide-open GOP contest as Gov. Pete Ricketts completes his second and final term.

Ricketts has said it is likely he will endorse a candidate in the Republican primary race and that raises the potential of sharply reducing the GOP field.

Lindstrom, 39, a financial adviser, will have served in the Legislature for eight years by the end of next year, centering on his role as a member of the Revenue Committee and the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.

With some indications that he already may be forming a campaign staff, Lindstrom said during an interview in his Capitol office that he's "taking a hard look at it and we need to get through the (legislative) session before there would be any official announcement."

"I feel good where I'm at in the process," he said.

"For me, if I'm committed, it wouldn't matter who's in and who's not."