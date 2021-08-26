 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska State Patrol opens new headquarters in Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Nebraska State Patrol opens new headquarters in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday opened its new headquarters, a consolidation of most of its Lincoln operations at 4600 Innovation Drive, near Interstate 80 and Northwest First Street.

The new facility houses NSP's state headquarters, as well as its criminal identification division, Troop Area operations, carrier enforcement and Eastern Communication Center. 

In December, the patrol announced that it had entered into a 20-year lease for about 75% of the 113,000-square-foot building that used to house a Verizon call center.

Nebraska State Patrol to move most operations to former Verizon call center in Lincoln

The move will allow the agency to bring most of its Lincoln-based troopers and civilian staff under one roof, rather than spread out in six offices throughout the city.

No jobs were to be eliminated in the consolidation.

“For decades, NSP team members have been scattered around Lincoln at various offices,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol, said when he announced the move. “Our new state headquarters will bring our team together, which allows us to better serve Nebraskans and improve many processes that currently involve personnel from multiple offices.”

The patrol's crime lab, which relocated to a new building near the Lincoln Airport in 2015, will remain at that location.

A year after moving facilities, some crime lab backlog is down

The building at 4600 Innovation Drive is relatively new, having been built for Verizon Wireless in 2007 so the company could open a call center in Lincoln.

The company closed the call center in March 2017, leaving the building vacant, and its owner eventually defaulted.

Lincoln companies Nelnet and Speedway Properties partnered to buy the building at auction in 2018, and last year, Nelnet opened a loan-servicing call center in about 20,000 square feet of the space.

The current State Patrol headquarters is in a state-owned office complex at 14th Street and Nebraska 2 in south Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Transportation, which currently occupies the second floor of the building, will take over the space when the patrol moves out, according to patrol spokesman Cody Thomas.

Nelnet to use portion of former Verizon Wireless call center

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These traps could be the best weapon against murder hornets

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News