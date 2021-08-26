Nebraska State Patrol opens new headquarters in Lincoln

The Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday opened its new headquarters, a consolidation of most of its Lincoln operations at 4600 Innovation Drive, near Interstate 80 and Northwest First Street.
The new facility houses NSP's state headquarters, as well as its criminal identification division, Troop Area operations, carrier enforcement and Eastern Communication Center.
In December, the patrol announced that it had entered into a 20-year lease for about 75% of the 113,000-square-foot building that used to house a Verizon call center.
The move will allow the agency to bring most of its Lincoln-based troopers and civilian staff under one roof, rather than spread out in six offices throughout the city.
No jobs were to be eliminated in the consolidation.
“For decades, NSP team members have been scattered around Lincoln at various offices,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol, said when he announced the move. “Our new state headquarters will bring our team together, which allows us to better serve Nebraskans and improve many processes that currently involve personnel from multiple offices.”
The patrol's crime lab, which relocated to a new building near the Lincoln Airport in 2015, will remain at that location.
The building at 4600 Innovation Drive is relatively new, having been built for Verizon Wireless in 2007 so the company could open a call center in Lincoln.
The company closed the call center in March 2017, leaving the building vacant, and its owner eventually defaulted.
Lincoln companies Nelnet and Speedway Properties partnered to buy the building at auction in 2018, and last year, Nelnet opened a loan-servicing call center in about 20,000 square feet of the space.
The current State Patrol headquarters is in a state-owned office complex at 14th Street and Nebraska 2 in south Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Transportation, which currently occupies the second floor of the building, will take over the space when the patrol moves out, according to patrol spokesman Cody Thomas.
