Nebraska state employees not giving up on requests for more safeguards and added pay

State employees plan to deliver 1,600 petitions to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts asking for more protections and a pay differential for those who must work in office buildings and engage in person with the public.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees that represents more than 8,000 state workers, asked for more safeguards last week during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ricketts said at the time that state workers who can work at home are being encouraged to do so, and in state office buildings they are distancing employees and cleaning and sanitizing those offices.

The union office continues to be contacted by worried union members statewide with concerns, said NAPE Executive Director Justin Hubly.

“In some places, the only safeguard in place is a bottle of hand sanitizer,” he said. “State employees are concerned and they are anxious. We need the governor to take action to ensure their safety.”

The requests come at a time when Nebraska has recorded more than 900 coronavirus cases, and 20 deaths. Close to 500 of those cases are in the Omaha and Grand Island areas. And the peak of cases is not expected until early May, according to some models.