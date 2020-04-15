You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska state employees not giving up on requests for more safeguards and added pay
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

State employees plan to deliver 1,600 petitions to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts asking for more protections and a pay differential for those who must work in office buildings and engage in person with the public. 

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees that represents more than  8,000 state workers, asked for more safeguards last week during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ricketts said at the time that state workers who can work at home are being encouraged to do so, and in state office buildings they are distancing employees and cleaning and sanitizing those offices.

The union office continues to be contacted by worried union members statewide with concerns, said NAPE Executive Director Justin Hubly.

“In some places, the only safeguard in place is a bottle of hand sanitizer,” he said. “State employees are concerned and they are anxious. We need the governor to take action to ensure their safety.” 

The requests come at a time when Nebraska has recorded more than 900 coronavirus cases, and 20 deaths. Close to 500 of those cases are in the Omaha and Grand Island areas. And the peak of cases is not expected until early May, according to some models. 

Lincoln officials have said that with community transmission of the coronavirus accounting for about 70% of confirmed cases, Lancaster County residents should assume they are at risk of contracting it while they are out in public.

On Wednesday afternoon the union plans to deliver petitions from employees and concerned citizens calling on Ricketts to do what they've asked: Allow all state employees who can to work from home, to close offices to the public while continuing to provide services by phone, and to immediately pay a $2 shift differential as hazard pay to workers who must report to work in person.

“In just five days, our members responded overwhelmingly by signing these petitions,” said Deb Studl, Department of Health and Human Services specialist for Children and Family Services and union chairwoman.

Nebraskans need these workers now more than ever, she said in a news release, and they must be protected to continue their important work.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

