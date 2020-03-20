Nebraska state agency workers want more safeguards with virus spreading

This week, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that effective Monday, state employees in the executive branch were to stay home two weeks on paid administrative leave to minimize exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan invoked mandatory telework across his state agencies for all non-essential state employees who can perform their duties from home.
A Nebraska worker in the downtown State Office Building, where hundreds of state employees work, would like to see those same safeguards here, he said. But some employees can only work from home if they use leave time.
Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska public employees union, NAPE/AFSCME, said the State Office Building and customer service centers in Fremont and Scottsbluff are big groups of people in small spaces.
He said workers understand in-person services have to continue, but he's concerned some common-sense precautions are not being taken and state employees are telling him about it.
"I feel like a triage nurse all week nonstop," he said. "Our members are incredibly concerned."
State public employee union members understand they are public servants, and want to continue providing essential services, Hubly said. But workers in some large agencies don't feel they are getting the leadership and planning needed.
A child protective services worker, for instance, must go out and investigate a complaint of child abuse. But when a worker calls to ask a series of questions about possible virus exposure, the household frequently doesn't answer the phone or refuses to speak to a CPS worker.
"Then they have to go to the door without any knowledge of what might be on the other side," Hubly said. "My understanding was the guidance they were given was that they should put on a mask and gloves and then go do what they need to do, without any training."
The workers at the four veterans homes and the regional centers, 24-hour facilities, are also becoming more concerned, he said.
"I would think that the governor and his team would want people to be working at home if they could, to protect work getting done," he said.
If the crisis escalates further, he said, the union will ask Gov. Pete Ricketts to relax the standards and give people the opportunity to have paid leave.
"I think they're open to that discussion. At least I hope they're open to that discussion," he said.
Ricketts' spokesman, Taylor Gage, said the state's No. 1 priority is keeping people healthy.
Shutting down office buildings and workplaces has not been a part of CDC guidance to date, he said. State agencies have reviewed their work continuity-of-operations plans to ensure all the essential functions of state government are carried out, even as they address the pandemic.
But every agency’s plan will look different.
"We must continue to keep prisons, 24-hour facilities, DMV services and many other functions operating throughout our response," Gage said.
Agency directors and human resources directors are working with their teams to make sure their most-vulnerable employees have work-from-home options when possible, or other alternatives, he said.
In the legislative branch, the Capitol has been pretty quiet, especially toward the end of this week, said Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O'Donnell. People there are employed by 49 senators separately and half a dozen divisions, all making their own decisions about work precautions. It's up to each member how she or he wants to run their office, he said.
The clerk's office has gone to a skeleton crew, but is open. Most senators' offices are dark, but not all, he said.
"We've got people here answering phones and doing mail," he said.
The help desk and technology center are busy working with staff to get access to their materials from home. Transcribers are able to work from home.
The judiciary branch, including state courts and probation offices, are open, with staff working on-location and from home as duties permit, said Gene Cotter, deputy administrator.
"We are absolutely trying to accommodate the suggested requirements of social distancing. At the same time, we're doing what we need to do to meet the ... mission-critical functions of our duties," Cotter said.
If people need to work remotely, that could be accommodated, he said. But most are working in their offices at this time.
Chief Justice Mike Heavican issued a statement Friday.
"The Nebraska Judicial Branch remains committed to public safety and to protecting the constitutional rights of individuals," he said. "Crime does not stop during an emergency," Heavican said. "Likewise, the need to address child neglect and administer juvenile justice continues, as does the need for emergency protection orders."
Attorney General's office
The office remains operational at two locations with essential personnel and executive staff physically present to serve Attorney General Doug Peterson and the people of Nebraska, said Director of Communications Suzanne Gage.
Phones are being answered. Attorneys are managing their caseloads and responding to questions from the governor, state agencies and law enforcement, she said. And the office has made logistical provisions for the majority of the agency to work remotely.
"We encourage Nebraskans at this time to call, email, or submit concerns online because of necessary social distancing to protect the community," Gage said.
People can report consumer protection concerns to protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov.
Treasurer's office
State Treasurer John Murante said his office initiated its telework policy, being long-prepared to perform its duties outside the Capitol in case of some sort of disaster, to ensure state banking can continue.
The office is complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the office is performing as it ordinarily would. And the office is fully operational, Murante said.
Secretary of State
Secretary of State Bob Evnen said there are business services and elections that need to continue. People are working from home to the extent possible. The business services staff is switching off, half working at home one week and then in the office.
The filing window has closed, and people are encouraged to file online or use phone or email.
The Capitol office is open, but there's not a lot of traffic, he said.
