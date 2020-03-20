Nebraska state agency workers want more safeguards with virus spreading

A child protective services worker, for instance, must go out and investigate a complaint of child abuse. But when a worker calls to ask a series of questions about possible virus exposure, the household frequently doesn't answer the phone or refuses to speak to a CPS worker.

"Then they have to go to the door without any knowledge of what might be on the other side," Hubly said. "My understanding was the guidance they were given was that they should put on a mask and gloves and then go do what they need to do, without any training."

The workers at the four veterans homes and the regional centers, 24-hour facilities, are also becoming more concerned, he said.

"I would think that the governor and his team would want people to be working at home if they could, to protect work getting done," he said.

If the crisis escalates further, he said, the union will ask Gov. Pete Ricketts to relax the standards and give people the opportunity to have paid leave.

"I think they're open to that discussion. At least I hope they're open to that discussion," he said.

Ricketts' spokesman, Taylor Gage, said the state's No. 1 priority is keeping people healthy.