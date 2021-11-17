 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska senators reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

Nebraska senators reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's mountain-climbing state senators reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro Wednesday morning.

"Summit," read a one-word text message from Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that was received in Lincoln at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday. It was 9:16 a.m. on the storied mountain in Tanzania.

A map-tracking site showed Brewer at an elevation of 19,315 feet at Uhuru Peak, near a glacier at the summit at 12:32 a.m. Lincoln time.

The peak of the mountain reaches 19,340 feet. 

Brewer and four fellow state senators, Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Justin Wayne of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil, were scheduled to descend on a long journey down to a base camp after leaving the summit.

That would complete a challenging 18-hour day of climbing and descending the mountain that began with departure from a base camp below the summit at midnight. 

Summit night, as it is called, is considered to be the most challenging part of the ascent, cold, dark, usually windy and the steepest part of the journey up the mountain.

-- Don Walton

Senators medically cleared to continue trek up Mt. Kilimanjaro
Brewer says state senators are doing well in phone call from Mount Kilimanjaro
Senators safely reach base camp on way up Mount Kilimanjaro
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News