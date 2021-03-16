Nebraska senators debate extending student journalists' protections

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said while he agreed with the protections LB88 provided to student journalists at the postsecondary level, he felt extending the bill to high school students “is maybe a step too far.”

And Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said school districts should be more involved in framing what they feel is appropriate for their students to cover for the school newspaper or yearbook.

What Omaha feels is appropriate for its student publications might be different from Harrison, a village of about 250 in Sioux County in the Panhandle, he said.

But backers of Morfeld’s bill said it would help future journalists learn their craft without fear of punishment and become better citizens in the long run.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, the founder of News Channel Nebraska, which operates television and radio stations across the state, told of how he launched an underground newspaper while a student “to call out the misdeeds of Norfolk Catholic High School.”

He said senators were approaching the topic from a position of trying to mitigate risk rather than encourage student learning.