Nebraska senator seeks to create 'Farm-to-School' network for student lunches

A Nebraska lawmaker introduced a bill Thursday to expand partnerships between local school districts and local producers to feed students.

The bill (LB396), brought by Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, would create a "Farm to School Network" administered by the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

It would connect school administrators and cafeteria managers with farmers, market gardeners and other producers to supply school lunches with fresh produce, dairy and meat products.

Brandt called the legislation "Economic Development 101."

"Here in one of the agricultural powerhouses of the world, we're hemorrhaging both our tax dollars and our food dollars from our communities and school districts by purchasing out-of-state food to feed our kids," he said.

Nebraska should aim to source the food served in its school cafeterias, including beef, chicken, dairy, grains and in-season vegetables and fruits from local producers, Brandt added.

Doing so would keep property tax dollars paid to support school districts circulating in local economies, rather than spending them out-of-state.