Nebraska senator proposes voter ID, moving state back to winner-take-all

Slama also sponsored a bill (LB76) that would revert Nebraska to a winner-take-all state for the Electoral College.

Currently, Nebraska chooses electors based upon the popular vote in each of its three congressional districts.

The method resulted in Nebraska, a majority Republican state, awarding a single vote to Democratic President Barack Obama in 2008 and to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in 2020.

Moving back to a winner-take-all format for awarding Electoral College votes would "end the practice of gerrymandering in our state for Electoral College votes and give all Nebraska voters a say in how our five Electoral College votes should be distributed," Slama said.

Critics of the bill, like the ACLU of Nebraska, say it would hurt voter turnout by signaling to voters of all political parties that their votes for the nation's highest offices matter less.

The Nebraska Democratic Party also blasted the proposal.

"If (Slama) cares about voices of citizens being heard, she should not be threatened by a split electoral vote system that makes Nebraska competitive and fair," said Jane Kleeb, the Democratic state chair.

Among the nearly 140 bills introduced Thursday: