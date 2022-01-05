Nebraska senator proposes Jan. 6 bill to enhance confidence in election system

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion will introduce a bill on Thursday's first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol designating voter fraud as a felony in Nebraska subject to a prison term.

But Briese said Wednesday that his purpose in proposing the legislation is to "enhance public confidence" in the election system, not to suggest he agrees with critics who believe the 2020 presidential election results were corrupted by fraud.

"I choose to believe in the integrity of our election system," Briese said.

"It's the bedrock of our government (and) the cornerstone of our democracy."

However, Briese noted, "the anniversary of Jan. 6 really tends to reinforce the concerns that many folks have over the integrity of our election process."

Briese, an Albion farmer, is a Republican member of the nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature who is serving his second term after being re-elected in 2020 without opposition.

During an interview in his Capitol office on Wednesday, he said he has been approached by some constituents who question the results of the 2020 presidential election.