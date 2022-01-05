Nebraska senator proposes Jan. 6 bill to enhance confidence in election system

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion will introduce a bill on Thursday's first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol designating voter fraud as a felony in Nebraska subject to a prison term.
But Briese said Wednesday that his purpose in proposing the legislation is to "enhance public confidence" in the election system, not to suggest he agrees with critics who believe the 2020 presidential election results were corrupted by fraud.
"I choose to believe in the integrity of our election system," Briese said.
"It's the bedrock of our government (and) the cornerstone of our democracy."
However, Briese noted, "the anniversary of Jan. 6 really tends to reinforce the concerns that many folks have over the integrity of our election process."
Briese, an Albion farmer, is a Republican member of the nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature who is serving his second term after being re-elected in 2020 without opposition.
During an interview in his Capitol office on Wednesday, he said he has been approached by some constituents who question the results of the 2020 presidential election.
"Some folks believe there was fraud last year; I don't believe it occurred, absent compelling evidence," Briese said.
The anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in Washington while Congress was in the process of certifying the election of President Joe Biden in his contest with then-President Donald Trump "serves to remind us that voter fraud or voter manipulation, real or imagined, poses a grave threat to the future of our democratic republic," Briese said.
"I believe it's imperative we take steps to both enhance the public's confidence in the integrity of our election process and to further ensure voter fraud does not occur in our state."
Enhancing the penalty for voter fraud to a Class II felony -- from its current criminalization in Nebraska as misdemeanors or lesser Class IV felonies -- should help deter any such conduct, Briese said.
"And, perhaps more importantly, will give Nebraskans added confidence in the integrity of the elections in our state."
Photos: Nebraska Legislature begins 2022 session
First day of the Legislature 2022
First day of the Legislature 2022
First day of the Legislature 2022
First day of the Legislature 2022
First day of the Legislature 2022
First day of the Legislature 2022
First day of the Legislature 2022
First day of the Legislature 2022
First day of the Legislature 2022
First day of the Legislature 2022
First day of the Legislature 2022
First day of the Legislature 2022
Watch Now: See the chaos as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol, now secured
See a recap of key moments as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic riot aimed at thwarting a vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential election victory.
Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer found themselves on the same side of the issue as the upper chamber began debate on objection…
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES. People were injured on Wednesday as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in session.
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.…
See scenes from the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters breach the building.
Thousands of people at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., crashing through barricades and climbing the steps as Congress voted to certify J…
This is the moment 'Stop the Steal' protesters in support of President Donald Trump breached security on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as Cong…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon