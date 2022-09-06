 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska senator leads support for immigration reform by state legislatures

Resolutions co-introduced by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha to codify federal protections for so-called DACA immigrants and streamline immigration methods to address U.S. workforce needs like those currently confronting Nebraska have won the support of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The resolutions were unanimously adopted by the Law, Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Aug. 1 during the group's legislative summit in Denver, according to a news release issued on Monday.

John McCollister

John McCollister

Omaha

Republican

McCollister and Nevada Sen. Moises Denis, co-chairs of a task force on immigration and the states, proposed the resolutions, which then moved on to the National Conference of State Legislatures for approval without debate.

"The resolutions are used by the NCSL's Washington staff to lobby the Congress, the White House and federal agencies for the benefit of state legislatures," McCollister's news release stated.

Other resolutions adopted by the committee "urge investment in providing safe, efficient, timely and humane immigration processes and facilities" and "accentuated the need for fairness and empathy when dealing with asylum seekers and refugees."

DACA, or Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals, is the federal policy that allows undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children to remain legally in the U.S.

The task force was extended to continue its work at least through the end of 2023.

