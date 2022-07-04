Nebraska Sen. John McCollister looks ahead with cautious concern on July 4

Cautious is the approach that Sen. John McCollister of Omaha chooses as he peers ahead on America's 246th birthday.

The independent-minded Republican lawmaker who is completing his final year in the nonpartisan Legislature sees the U.S. Supreme Court "moving to the right" while, although he acknowledges that it's too early to know, former President Donald Trump's star "may be fading."

And in the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol last year by Trump supporters who wanted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, McCollister says the ground may be moving now in a House congressional hearing room, in court proceedings and in a U.S. Department of Justice probe -- although there is no finish line or final result in sight.

McCollister has had a national platform on Twitter since he stepped out front as an early Republican voice challenging Trump during his presidency. His number of @SenMcCollister followers on Twitter suddenly jumped to more than 52,000, giving him an online voice.

"The Republican Party used to be pro-choice," McCollister stated in a recent tweet in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had guaranteed a woman's right to choose to have an abortion.

"What we are witnessing today is the result of a TAKEOVER of the party by extremists who want to impose Christian theocracy in America," he wrote.

Five days earlier, McCollister tweeted: "If you are a Republican politician who CONTINUES to bury your head in the sand to Donald Trump's criminality, you are complicit. History will not remember you fondly."

"Donald Trump is a mob boss," he tweeted on the same day.

McCollister, the son of former Republican Rep. John Y. McCollister of Omaha, who served in the House of Representatives from 1971 to 1977, believes the party has strayed from its roots and abandoned many of its fundamental principles since Trump was elected president in 2016.

And now, he says, Trump nominees to the Supreme Court have helped turn women into "second class citizens."

A recent series of rulings by the newly reconstructed high court -- with three justices appointed by Trump -- have been "kind of shocking," McCollister said during a telephone interview while he was on vacation with family members in New Hampshire.

Those decisions have impacted abortion rights, religious liberty and the nation's ability to adequately address environmental concerns, he said.

Asked if he has a preference for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, McCollister pointed to Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah as "a man who has political courage, and that's a rare thing" in today's political arena.

But the prospect of Romney as the GOP nominee is "not likely," McCollister noted. He was the nominee in 2012, but that was before the party made a sharp turn to Trump in 2016.

In any event, McCollister said, he plans to remain a Republican committed to traditional party values and principles, "much to the chagrin of some."

McCollister said he leaves the Legislature after eight years with mixed emotions.

"It's been a fun ride," he said.

"The five RINOS are finally leaving," he suggested with a laugh, referring to a number of departing senators who are Republicans, but who have acted in a nonpartisan manner as members of the Legislature.

RINO is the critical term used by Republican partisans to label those who they describe as Republicans in Name Only.

McCollister is positioned now to move on to an elected seat on the Metropolitan Utilities District board of directors in Omaha, a post where he noted that he can be helpful to Lincoln as it begins to look for additional water resources to help secure the city's future growth.

