 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Secretary of State working at home after positive COVID test
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Nebraska Secretary of State working at home after positive COVID test

  • Updated
  • 0
Secretary of State, 11.4

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen addresses the media during a press conference to provide a recap of the state's 2020 general election on Nov. 4, 2020, at the Capitol.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Secretary of State Bob Evnen tested positive for the coronavirus last Sunday and is isolating at home with symptoms that are described as "not severe."

Evnen, 68, has had two COVID vaccinations and is "working from his home office," Cindi Allen, assistant secretary of state, said in an email response to a question as to why he suddenly canceled a scheduled news conference on Monday to announce his candidacy for re-election.

On Sunday, she said, Evnen "took a quick antigen test for COVID and it was positive. He also has taken a PCR test, however, the results are not back."

Evnen was elected in 2018 and will seek reelection as the state's chief elections officer in 2022. 

Evnen seeks reelection, pledges voter ID support
Redistricting plan grows 3rd Congressional District to 80 of Nebraska's 93 counties
Compromise congressional, legislative redistricting plans clear first hurdle

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Landsat9 launches successfully

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News