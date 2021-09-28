Nebraska Secretary of State working at home after positive COVID test

Secretary of State Bob Evnen tested positive for the coronavirus last Sunday and is isolating at home with symptoms that are described as "not severe."

Evnen, 68, has had two COVID vaccinations and is "working from his home office," Cindi Allen, assistant secretary of state, said in an email response to a question as to why he suddenly canceled a scheduled news conference on Monday to announce his candidacy for re-election.

On Sunday, she said, Evnen "took a quick antigen test for COVID and it was positive. He also has taken a PCR test, however, the results are not back."

Evnen was elected in 2018 and will seek reelection as the state's chief elections officer in 2022.

