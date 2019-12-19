Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse lands coveted seat on Senate Finance Committee

Sen. Ben Sasse has landed a seat on the Senate Finance Committee.
Beginning in January, Sasse will join what is widely regarded to be the most powerful committee in the Senate with its jurisdiction over tax, trade and health care policy.
"This is an incredible opportunity to work on some big issues that hit home for our state," Sasse said Thursday.
"Our farmers and ranchers depend on trade to feed the world, and now Nebraska has a seat at the Senate's most powerful trade committee."
Sasse also serves on the Intelligence, Judiciary and Banking committees.
In moving to Finance, he will give up his seat on the Joint Economic Committee.
Sasse will fill the Finance Committee seat now held by Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, who has resigned from the Senate effective at the end of the year as a result of health challenges.
Trade, tax and health policy "matter to moms and dads who work hard to give their kids the best shot they can," Sasse said. As a committee member, he said, he is eager to "advance pro-trade, pro-growth and pro-family solutions."
Sasse will be the first Nebraskan to serve on the committee since Democratic Sen. Bob Kerrey held a seat from 1997 to 2000. He's the first Nebraska Republican to serve on the committee since the 1970s.
Among the committee assignments is oversight and reform of federal entitlement programs, including Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
Sasse was elected to the Senate in 2014 and will be seeking re-election next year.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon