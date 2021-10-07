Nebraska Republicans object to IRS bank account reporting proposal

Nebraska Republican officeholders criticized a pending Biden administration proposal that could compel financial institutions to report accounts with flows above $600 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Democratic lawmakers are considering including a provision on bank reporting requirements in their pending social spending package, according to a report in The Hill.

The online news report said Democratic lawmakers have reached a tentative agreement to raise the proposed threshold from $600 to $10,000 and exclude regular salary payments if they decide to add a reporting provision to the legislation.

State Treasurer John Murante told Fox Business that Nebraska is leading the charge in objecting to the proposal.

"My message is really simple," Murante said. "The people of Nebraska entrusted me to protect the privacy of these accounts, and I am not going to comply with this.

"If the Biden administration sues me, we will take it all the way to the Supreme Court."