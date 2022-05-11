Nebraska Republicans celebrate primary results, turn focus to June special election

Nebraska Republican Party activists on Wednesday celebrated the primary victories of gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen of Columbus and 1st District congressional nominee Mike Flood of Norfolk with a call to action to defeat "a far-left Democrat Party" at elections in June and November.

Charles Herbster of Falls City, whose candidacy was supported by former President Donald Trump and who finished second in the Republican gubernatorial primary race, showed up at the party unity rally wearing his familiar cowboy hat, but was not recognized at the podium or introduced to the crowd.

Pillen won Tuesday's hotly contested GOP primary with 33.9% of the vote, outpacing Herbster (30.2%) and Brett Lindstrom (25.8%) in a field of nine candidates.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who during the campaign endorsed Pillen and said Herbster would be a "terrible governor," set the tone for Wednesday's forward-looking event, criticizing "crazy Democrat policies," including "the disastrous pullout from Afghanistan," lax defense of America's southern border, "a 40-year high in inflation," soaring energy costs and teaching of critical race theory.

Those remarks turned the focus on the next Republican goal to elect Flood to eastern Nebraska's 1st District seat in the House of Representatives at a special election June 28.

That gives the party 49 days to mobilize for its next challenge, Ricketts said.

Flood will be opposed next month by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.

Both Flood and Pansing Brooks were chosen by their parties to be the special election nominees to fill the remaining six months of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's two-year term.

Fortenberry resigned from the House when he was convicted on charges of lying to federal officials about an illegal foreign contribution to his 2016 reelection campaign. The former nine-term congressman will be sentenced in federal court in Los Angeles the same day as the special election.

Tuesday's election results will pit Flood against Pansing Brooks once again in November when 1st District voters choose a congressional representative to fill the House seat for the next two-year term.

Flood told Wednesday's party gathering that "my opponent wants to raise taxes to fuel programs" whereas he wants to cut taxes and "reduce the size and scope of government."

"Washington is not working," he said, because of "big government giveaways."

The time has come, Flood said, to "fire Nancy Pelosi," who would lose her position as Speaker of the House if Republicans gain a House majority in the 2022 elections.

Flood said he wants this year's congressional election to "show that Lincoln is a Republican conservative community."

Responding to Flood's remarks, Pansing Brooks said the claim that she wants to raise taxes is "a bunch of baloney."

"I have voted numerous times (in the Legislature) to cut taxes," she said, including working with Sen. Tom Briese of Albion to reduce property taxes.

"We have a ton of work to do" in advance of the June 28 special election, Pansing Brooks said, with "a huge group of volunteers" preparing to go door-to-door.

"The stakes in this race are as high as they have ever been for women's reproductive health," she said, in view of a pending U.S. Supreme Court ruling that appears poised to outlaw abortion.

"I will lead in Congress to combat the Supreme Court's rollback to the Dark Ages and protect all women's bodily autonomy," she said.

Pillen told the Republican gathering that he will "stand up for our values" and always be aware that "our kids are our future and it's important that we protect them."

Stopping the outmigration of young people from Nebraska is "key to solving our workforce issues," the Columbus hog producer said, and he would make sure that they have an opportunity to be "trained in trade schools" in the state if they want to choose that path.

Pillen will oppose Democratic nominee Carol Blood of Bellevue in the November general election.

Pillen said he will begin to center on the challenge in November with a determination to "protect and defend agriculture," along with a realization that Nebraskans "don't like to be told what to do."

Republican State Chairman Dan Welch of Omaha told the party activists that "it is time to get back together" after the primary election with the goal of electing Republicans in November.

Briese, who had supported Herbster in the primary election, issued a statement declaring that "it's imperative that Nebraska Republicans put aside our differences, focus on our shared conservative values and coalesce around the candidacy of Jim Pillen for governor."

Pillen "will make a great governor," Briese said, "and I will do anything I can to help his campaign."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.