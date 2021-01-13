Nebraska representatives vote against Trump's impeachment

All three Nebraska congressmen voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, when the House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach the 45th president.
Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the Omaha area's 2nd Congressional District, said he supported censure but voted against impeachment because he thought it wasn't necessary this close to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
“The decision by the Speaker to impeach a week prior to the inauguration will only exacerbate the divide we have and further inflame the passions,” Bacon said in a statement. “We need to put cold water on the fire, not more fuel.”
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska, said in a statement that impeachment will only “deepen the trauma of an America already wracked by political violence.”
“Our objective should be this: Restore peace in our country. Restore confidence in our government. Restore decency and decorum,” he said.
Third District Rep. Adrian Smith, who represents much of rural Nebraska, joined his Republican colleagues in voting against impeachment.
Last week, he split with Bacon and Fortenberry and voted against confirming the Electoral College results. He said then that his objective wasn't to make Trump the winner, but he wanted to show his concern about relaxed voter registration standards.
The Nebraska Democratic Party condemned the congressmen's votes, saying that a vote against impeachment endorses the actions of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.
“Nebraska Republicans have zero courage — so it will now be up to the voters and our party to elect people with a backbone in 2022,” Nebraska Democratic Party chair Jane Kleeb said in a statement.
These 10 Republicans voted to impeach President Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
Rep. John Katko of New York
Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington
Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington
Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina
Rep. David Valadao of California
What's next?