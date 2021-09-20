Nebraska relaunches COVID dashboard, at least temporarily

If the ratio of patients hospitalized with COVID falls below 10% of the total hospital population on a seven-day rolling average, Ricketts said the dashboard would go dark once more.

The executive order follows an Aug. 26 declaration of a hospital staffing emergency in Nebraska.

At that time, there were about 337 COVID patients in the state's hospitals, which was about one-third of the state's peak of 987 set in November of last year.

Roughly 2,400 people are in the hospital for other reasons, according to the state health department.

Meanwhile, the total number of available beds has shrunk from about 4,200 to 3,900 because of staffing issues, which contributed to the rising population of COVID patients, the governor said.

In Lancaster County on Monday, there were 102 people hospitalized, with 22 on ventilators. The county also reported that a woman in her 50s died. She was unvaccinated and had been hospitalized.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said the number of new coronavirus cases in the state has begun to slow after 11 weeks of increases.