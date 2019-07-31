GRAND ISLAND -- Nebraska's horse racing regulators approved the addition of controversial historic horse racing terminals at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
On a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Nebraska Racing Commissioners again gave the green light to historic horse racing following the reversal of a vote last year.
Chairman Dennis Lee of Omaha said he researched the laws surrounding parimutuel wagering and horse racing and he believes these terminals, which look like slot machines, are legal under Nebraska's statutes.
"We're not blazing a new trail in Nebraska," Lee said, noting that several other states have added this form of wagering.
The racing commission had approved the addition of these terminals for the Grand Island track last October.
But after Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said that vote violated state open meetings laws, the commission retracted its decision.
And at a meeting in January, they heard testimony on the historic horse racing terminals from supporters and opponents.
Opponents of expanded gambling in Nebraska warned that these machines looked, acted and are played just like slot machines.
But manufacturers of the terminals say the machines allow users to pick the unidentified winning horse based on the information provided on each past race.
The state’s horse tracks have seen these terminals as a way to draw more people to the tracks and keep the struggling industry viable after decades of decline.
The attorney general doesn't believe the commission has the power to authorize historic horse racing in Nebraska.
A deputy in Peterson’s office also warned that they would not be defended by the Attorney General in any lawsuit arising from a vote to approve their use.
Since January, the racing commissioners have been considering whether to approve Fonner Park's request.
Previous efforts to enact historic horse racing through the Legislature and at the ballot box have both failed.
Fonner Park would use PariMax terminals by AmTote International.
The commission's approval would not take effect until a final order is issued in about three weeks.
Meanwhile, organizers continue to gather signatures for a 2020 ballot initiative seeking to legalize casino gambling at the state’s horse tracks.
That initiative, called “Keep the Money in Nebraska,” is backed by Ho-Chunk Inc., an economic development corporation owned by the Winnebago Tribe in Nebraska, and Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent Protection Association.
That petition is available at several horse tracks in Nebraska, including Lincoln Race Course.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.