Nebraska prisons to offer coronavirus testing to all inmates; 19th staffer tests positive

Inmates in Nebraska's 10 prisons may voluntarily seek coronavirus testing even if they show no symptoms, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said in a news release.

Prison health care workers will swab the inmates and send the samples for analysis to labs handling results for Test Nebraska, Frakes said.

The move marks an expansion of testing available to inmates. Initially only those exposed to a staff member who had coronavirus were tested. Later, testing was expanded to older inmates with the launch of Test Nebraska.

To date, seven inmates in the prison system have tested positive for COVID-19.

All seven inmates live at Community Corrections Center-Omaha, a minimum security prison, which Frakes praised for its handling of an outbreak.

Of the 192 eligible inmates over 65, 110 opted for testing through Test Nebraska, Frakes said, and so far none of those tests have been positive.

Voluntary testing of other inmates will run through the end of the month, he said.

If an inmate requests testing after testing dates scheduled at their facility, staff will medically assess them to determine if they need testing, Frakes said.