Nebraska prisons to offer coronavirus testing to all inmates; 19th staffer tests positive
Inmates in Nebraska's 10 prisons may voluntarily seek coronavirus testing even if they show no symptoms, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said in a news release.

Prison health care workers will swab the inmates and send the samples for analysis to labs handling results for Test Nebraska, Frakes said. 

The move marks an expansion of testing available to inmates. Initially only those exposed to a staff member who had coronavirus were tested. Later, testing was expanded to older inmates with the launch of Test Nebraska. 

To date, seven inmates in the prison system have tested positive for COVID-19. 

All seven inmates live at Community Corrections Center-Omaha, a minimum security prison, which Frakes praised for its handling of an outbreak. 

Of the 192 eligible inmates over 65, 110 opted for testing through Test Nebraska, Frakes said, and so far none of those tests have been positive.

Voluntary testing of other inmates will run through the end of the month, he said.

If an inmate requests testing after testing dates scheduled at their facility, staff will medically assess them to determine if they need testing, Frakes said. 

The prisons have followed virus prevention measures such as wearing masks, limiting movement and screening inmates for symptoms and risk factors since March, Frakes said.

Those measures won't go away because of testing, he added.

On Tuesday, the department reported its 19th staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. 

This employee, who works at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, is  isolating at home, and those people who have close contact with the employee will be notified and asked to quarantine. 

To date, 10 of the 19 employees have returned to work after recovering from the virus, according to the department. 

"Fortunately for most, their symptoms have been mild and they continue to return to work following a period of self-isolation,” Frakes said. “The level of dedication that staff members have demonstrated during this pandemic has been nothing short of amazing."

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

