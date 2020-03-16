Nebraska prisons suspend visits to inmates because of COVID-19 concerns

Nebraska prisons have suspended in-person visits to inmates indefinitely in 10 facilities because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus among staff members or inmates. Over the weekend, some prisons did turn visitors away who acknowledged they had symptoms or were at risk for transmitting the virus, prison officials said.
Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said that while there's no way to keep the virus out completely, this precaution will at least reduce the risk of exposure for as long as possible.
The prisons have about 5,572 inmates in 10 facilities, with serious crowding, especially in the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, the Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln Correctional Center and the Omaha Correctional Center and Community Corrections in Omaha.
There are inmates and staff who are at higher risk for infection because of age and a variety of health considerations, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
"They are a primary concern certainly, but we also want to do everything we can to prevent transmission from our facilities back into the community,” Frakes said.
Tours have also been suspended and volunteers will not be permitted to enter, he said. Visits from attorneys will be permitted, but they will be screened when they arrive. If there are alternate ways to communicate, attorneys should use those options to avoid personal contract, Frakes said.
It's possible the department would have video-technology options for inmates to connect with family, friends and others, he said.
“Those opportunities are being explored with our providers," Frakes said. "With few exceptions, most inmates have a tablet that allows them to make phone calls from their rooms. We are going to get as creative as possible to maintain those pro-social family ties while this situation is ongoing.”
Last week, the department initiated screening for visitors on virus symptoms, contacts and airplane travel, but was trying to continue visits, saying things were changing day to day with the pandemic.
They also were taking additional steps to disinfect prison areas, such as cleaning transport vehicles more frequently and thoroughly after each trip.
County jails around the state, including Lancaster County, have also been taking precautions and preparing for potential quarantine spaces.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature