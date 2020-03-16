Nebraska prisons suspend visits to inmates because of COVID-19 concerns

Nebraska prisons have suspended in-person visits to inmates indefinitely in 10 facilities because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus among staff members or inmates. Over the weekend, some prisons did turn visitors away who acknowledged they had symptoms or were at risk for transmitting the virus, prison officials said.

Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said that while there's no way to keep the virus out completely, this precaution will at least reduce the risk of exposure for as long as possible.

The prisons have about 5,572 inmates in 10 facilities, with serious crowding, especially in the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, the Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln Correctional Center and the Omaha Correctional Center and Community Corrections in Omaha.

There are inmates and staff who are at higher risk for infection because of age and a variety of health considerations, he said.

"They are a primary concern certainly, but we also want to do everything we can to prevent transmission from our facilities back into the community,” Frakes said.