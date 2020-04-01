Nebraska prisoners have made more than 960 gallons of hand sanitizer

Staff and inmates working through Cornhusker State Industries have manufactured more than 960 gallons of hand sanitizer, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Eighty-five percent of the hand sanitizer is being distributed at no cost to other public agencies, and the rest is being used by Corrections staff during this coronavirus outbreak.

“While soap and water remains the best standard for handwashing, staff being able to carry sanitizer in their pockets is a valuable alternative,” prisons Director Scott Frakes said.

Cornhusker State Industries is a self-supporting program within the department. Daily, nearly 500 inmates learn work skills, complemented by nationally recognized certifications, which help prepare them for employment after prison.

In addition to hand sanitizer, the shops are producing gowns, masks and face shields to be worn by staff members or inmates.

Hand sanitizer is not being provided to inmates because alcohol based products are potentially flammable and could pose adverse reactions if consumed.

“We are currently giving them free bars of soap and easy access to water," Frakes said.