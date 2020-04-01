Nebraska prisoners have made more than 960 gallons of hand sanitizer

Staff and inmates working through Cornhusker State Industries have manufactured more than 960 gallons of hand sanitizer, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Eighty-five percent of the hand sanitizer is being distributed at no cost to other public agencies, and the rest is being used by Corrections staff during this coronavirus outbreak.
“While soap and water remains the best standard for handwashing, staff being able to carry sanitizer in their pockets is a valuable alternative,” prisons Director Scott Frakes said.
Cornhusker State Industries is a self-supporting program within the department. Daily, nearly 500 inmates learn work skills, complemented by nationally recognized certifications, which help prepare them for employment after prison.
In addition to hand sanitizer, the shops are producing gowns, masks and face shields to be worn by staff members or inmates.
Hand sanitizer is not being provided to inmates because alcohol based products are potentially flammable and could pose adverse reactions if consumed.
“We are currently giving them free bars of soap and easy access to water," Frakes said.
Inmates who are involved in producing hand sanitizer will make up to $1.08 an hour, the top wage, Frakes said. Green Plains Inc. is donating the industrial ethanol to be used in the production.
City Hall: Lincoln mayor manages stress of pandemic response with runs, family TV nights, video chats with mom
Video, photo: Creating community amid the COVID-19 crisis
Quilted mask covers
Randolph's offer
We're in This Together
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020
Happy birthday from NSP
Parks bingo
Switching to hand sanitizer
Stained glass
Kindness cards
Waverly parade
Quilting masks
Minden Christmas lights
96th birthday
Cruisin' at home
Sarpy County help
2020 March 23 Coronavirus Community Update v5 Recording
Lincoln reads
4-H learning
Special delivery
The show went on … a month early
Relaying a COVID-19 test
Doctoral dissertation
Community Action
Finding a way to connect
Malone Center
Matt Talbot
Food Bank
Generosity
Child Advocacy Center
Kids yoga
10 puppies
Dance recital with Dad
Frost's message
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.