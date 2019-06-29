Forget the smuggled contraband in the prison laundry basket.
The future is unmanned and in the air.
Across the country corrections departments are moving quickly to figure out how to protect prison airspace from unmanned aircraft and to safeguard inmates, staff and the public with no-drone zones.
Include the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, which is starting to plan for the inevitable, or at least explore its options to deal with it, knowing that security threats are not happening just inside the walls. These days they are inbound from the sky, too.
In February an inmate on a work detail found a crashed DJI Phantom 4 drone and two white bags — one with 17.5 grams of marijuana, another with tobacco and rolling papers — on the grounds of the Lincoln Correctional Center. That same month, the Department of Correctional Services put out a request for information to companies to submit information on their drone detection technology.
By Feb. 27 the department had received responses from six companies, and is still weighing its options, said Laura Strimple, chief of staff to Director Scott Frakes.
In June, the Lancaster County Attorney's office charged Robert M. Kinser, a former inmate, with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver sometime between Dec. 18, 2017, and Feb. 16, 2018 — via drone.
Outsiders are smuggling tobacco, drugs, cellphones into prisons around the country, and around the world. Last year, one Georgia prison was reported to have seen 10 drones in one day in its airspace.
The Nebraska Department of Corrections in its February request for information asked companies to respond to how their systems can detect, locate, notify the department and jam or disable a drone.
The department told the companies that funding for the system, should it decide to purchase one, would come from its budget or a grant. Depending on the system, it can cost up to a few million dollars. No decision has been made on whether the department would purchase a detection system or a time frame to ask for proposals or bids from interested companies.
When asked how the department would plan to use the detection system, Strimple said she would not provide information on security technology that could compromise the effectiveness of that technology.
One of the companies that responded to the request for information, Securus Technologies, also has an inmate email and video visitation service known as JPay, with which the Nebraska Corrections Department contracts.
Securus has a drone detection system known as AirWarden that allows detection of both drone and controller, and unidentified signals that indicate a drone pattern, according to a company spokeswoman, Jade Trombetta. It then locates them and tracks their movements, providing real-time detection data on a satellite view of prison facilities.
The request for information was intended to assist the department in getting information on products and services commercially available and help in developing policies, according to the request document.
These systems are said, in general, to be able to detect drone signals, locate both drone and pilot, and alert personnel via text, email, or a command center console.
Companies providing information on drone detection systems included:
* 911 Security, Dallas and Chicago.
* Dedrone, Inc., San Francisco.
* ELTA North America, a division and subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries.
* Flymotion, Tampa, Florida.
* Securus Technologies, Dallas.
* Tarsier Technologies, founded at Stanford University.