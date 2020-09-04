Nebraska plans to offer additional $300 per week unemployment payment

“The Lost Wage Assistance Program provides very limited benefits to a portion of Nebraska’s unemployment recipients and has an uncertain end date,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release. “NDOL is awaiting critical guidance from FEMA that will allow the agency to finalize a path forward in covering the administrative costs of paying LWA benefits. Consequently, the timeline for issuing payments is also uncertain.”

Eligible PUA recipients will not need to take any action to receive the additional payments. Individuals falling under other benefit programs will need to certify their eligibility on the department's website, NEworks.nebraska.gov. Further instructions will be issued directly to those claimants.

The state’s maximum weekly benefit amount is $440 for claimants falling under both state and federal benefit programs. When combined with the new program, the maximum possible benefit in Nebraska will be $740 per week for the covered weeks, before federal withholding taxes.

To date, Nebraska has paid out a little over $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the pandemic started, with about $275 million coming from regular state unemployment assistance and $690 million coming from the additional $600 federal payment.