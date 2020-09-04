 Skip to main content
Nebraska plans to offer additional $300 per week unemployment payment
The Nebraska Department of Labor announced Friday that it plans to offer additional unemployment assistance through a program created by a presidential executive order.

The department said it will apply for the federal Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance program. If the Federal Emergency Management Agency approves the funding request, the state will pay an additional $300 in weekly unemployment benefits for a limited number of weeks covered by the program.

President Donald Trump created the program last month through an executive order after the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program, which offered $600 a week in supplemental unemployment assistance, expired at the end of July. Congress was unable to come to an agreement on extending that program or creating another one.

Per federal guidance, the $300 payments will be limited to qualified claimants for the weeks ending Aug. 1, 8 and 15, with additional weeks covered only if funding is available, the Labor Department said.

Unlike the earlier program, the Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance program is paid for by a grant with a finite amount of funding.

Only people whose unemployment is COVID-related will be eligible for the payments, and they must be receiving at least $100 in weekly benefits to qualify. The payments apply to eligible individuals in all benefit programs, including regular state unemployment benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Extended Benefits.

“The Lost Wage Assistance Program provides very limited benefits to a portion of Nebraska’s unemployment recipients and has an uncertain end date,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release. “NDOL is awaiting critical guidance from FEMA that will allow the agency to finalize a path forward in covering the administrative costs of paying LWA benefits. Consequently, the timeline for issuing payments is also uncertain.”

Nebraska Labor Commissoner John Albin

Eligible PUA recipients will not need to take any action to receive the additional payments. Individuals falling under other benefit programs will need to certify their eligibility on the department's website, NEworks.nebraska.gov. Further instructions will be issued directly to those claimants.

The state’s maximum weekly benefit amount is $440 for claimants falling under both state and federal benefit programs. When combined with the new program, the maximum possible benefit in Nebraska will be $740 per week for the covered weeks, before federal withholding taxes.

To date, Nebraska has paid out a little over $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the pandemic started, with about $275 million coming from regular state unemployment assistance and $690 million coming from the additional $600 federal payment.

The department said it has already begun working with its vendor to build a new program within the unemployment system to implement and pay the LWA benefits. The program will be ready for deployment pending federal guidance.

Nebraska was one of the last states to apply for the program. So far, South Dakota is the only state to decline to participate.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News