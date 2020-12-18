Nebraska plans to embark on vaccinations at long-term care facilities

Ricketts said "we don't have a direct insight" into what led to this week's mixed signals from Washington about next week's supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier notification to states about an interruption of shipments touched off a firestorm, fueled in part by Pfizer's contention that it had millions of unallocated doses in its warehouse ready for designation and shipment.

Although 153,000 Nebraskans have tested positive for the virus during the past nine months, Ricketts said during the COVID-19 news briefing, that is "likely only a fraction of those who have contracted the virus."

Some University of Nebraska Medical Center estimates suggest the total could be three or four times that figure, he said.

"Many families have been severely impacted," Ricketts said. "They are experiencing sorrow during the holidays ... and we grieve with them and support them."

Ricketts has proclaimed a day of prayer on Sunday seeking relief from the pandemic and strength in dealing with it.

First Lady Susanne Shore, who joined the briefing to urge participation in a three-day period of remembrance and honor that is coupled with a call for a charity or service donation, was asked about the impact on the governor.