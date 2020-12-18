 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska plans to embark on vaccinations at long-term care facilities
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Nebraska plans to embark on vaccinations at long-term care facilities

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo3

New shipments of the Pfizerh COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Nebraska in the next two weeks and are earmarked for long-term care facility residents and staff members.

 KIRSTEN LUCE, THE NEW YORK TIMES VIA AP, POOL

Nebraska will receive a shipment of 11,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer next week that will be earmarked to begin the vaccination of residents and staff members in the state's long-term care facilities, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday.

Another 11,900 Pfizer doses will arrive the following week before those vaccinations can begin, the governor said.

The federal government requires that the first shipment be banked prior to the beginning of a vaccination program that will require two doses to be administered three weeks apart, Ricketts said. 

Nebraska already has begun the vaccination of frontline health care workers, who share top priority for COVID-19 inoculation.   

A shipment of 32,000 doses of vaccine from Moderna is expected next week, assuming final Federal Drug Administration approval of the vaccine this week, Ricketts said.

Those doses will be sent to hospitals for continued vaccination of frontline health care workers, he said, with some doses reserved for long-term care facilities that are not participating in allocation through designated pharmacies.

The governor's announcement that additional Pfizer vaccines would be coming to Nebraska next week followed on the heels of earlier notification from the federal government that there would be no Pfizer shipments to the state during that period.

Ricketts said "we don't have a direct insight" into what led to this week's mixed signals from Washington about next week's supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier notification to states about an interruption of shipments touched off a firestorm, fueled in part by Pfizer's contention that it had millions of unallocated doses in its warehouse ready for designation and shipment.

Although 153,000 Nebraskans have tested positive for the virus during the past nine months, Ricketts said during the COVID-19 news briefing, that is "likely only a fraction of those who have contracted the virus."

Some University of Nebraska Medical Center estimates suggest the total could be three or four times that figure, he said.

"Many families have been severely impacted," Ricketts said.  "They are experiencing sorrow during the holidays ... and we grieve with them and support them."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ricketts has proclaimed a day of prayer on Sunday seeking relief from the pandemic and strength in dealing with it.

Lancaster County has 'turned a corner,' Health Department says as it relaxes restrictions on bars, gatherings

First Lady Susanne Shore, who joined the briefing to urge participation in a three-day period of remembrance and honor that is coupled with a call for a charity or service donation, was asked about the impact on the governor.

"It weighs heavily on him," she said. "I'm glad he's home and gets to spend time with me. It's a lot of stress, but he's bearing it well. 

"He still says he has the best job in the world. We're taking care of each other."

Ricketts said: "Everybody's been stressed; we've all had to go through a lot."

Answering questions on other matters, Ricketts said the next step the Legislature needs to take in assuring property tax relief is to "restrain how fast property taxes can go up" through a statutory limitation.

Ricketts says general public COVID-19 shots in April still expected

The 2020 legislative session provided additional relief though a refundable state income tax credit based on school property taxes paid, the governor noted. 

Together with the state's current property tax relief credit fund, total relief should now reach $650 million a year, he said.

Ricketts said he disagreed with the conclusions of this week's state auditor's report sharply criticizing the Department of Labor for its handling of the flood of unemployment benefits triggered by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. 

The department "did an outstanding job getting claims out the door through a streamlined process," the governor said.

Audit: Nebraska paid fraudulent unemployment claims during pandemic

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News