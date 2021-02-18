 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska on course for COVID vaccinations of general public in spring, Ricketts says
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Nebraska on course for COVID vaccinations of general public in spring, Ricketts says

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

Production of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is being increased, and a vaccine from Johnson and Johnson may soon be approved and added to the supply.

 BRETT COOMER, HOUSTON CHRONICLE

The good news is that COVID-19 vaccine allocations to Nebraska are being increased; the bad news is that this week's severe weather across most of the nation has delayed this week's shipments.

But Nebraska remains on course to move into inoculation of the general public in April or May, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday during a coronavirus news briefing.

Not only are current vaccine allocations to the state being increased, new data shows that six doses rather than five can be administered from each vial of Pfizer vaccine, production of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is being increased, and a vaccine from Johnson and Johnson may soon be approved and added to the supply.

"Good news," the governor said.

Nebraska is expecting 18,720 doses of Pfizer and 18,400 doses of Moderna next week, Angie Ling, incident commander at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said.

People 65 and older will continue to remain the focus for now, Ricketts said, pointing once again to statistics demonstrating that the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska occur in the older population.

"Age is the single greatest factor related to risk," he said.

Nebraska health districts cancel vaccine clinics after shots fail to arrive
Lancaster County teachers slated for vaccines in early March; Health Department says supply remains constant
Nebraska ranks 33rd in rate of administering virus shots
Nebraska reports hardly any flu cases this season

PHOTOS: LINCOLN VACCINATION CLINIC

  

  

  

  

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News