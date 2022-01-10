Nebraska officials unveil $700 million plans for water resource development

State officials unveiled proposals Monday for $700 million in water resource development in Nebraska, pointing to the vital importance of water in securing the state's agricultural and economic development future.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the state will notify Colorado that Nebraska plans to "move forward" with a $500 million plan of developing a canal and reservoir system to capture water from the South Platte River, exercising its legal right to that water flow from Colorado under a 1923 compact between the states.

The directive comes in response to plans in Colorado to capture that water with as many as 300 projects before it is allowed to flow into Nebraska.

At the same time, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln unveiled recommendations from a legislative study committee for $200 million in water development projects, including creation of a 7-mile-long lake between Lincoln and Omaha.

Other projects recommended by the Legislature's so-called STAR WARS Committee would fund improvements at Lake McConaughy in Keith County, the Lower Niobrara River in northern Knox County and along the Lower Platte River near Schuyler.