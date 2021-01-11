Nebraska officials say they're aware of potential for armed protest at Capitol this weekend

Nebraska state officials said they are aware of calls for armed marches and demonstrations by supporters of President Donald Trump this weekend at state capitols across the country.

Multiple flyers, circulating both on social media as well as far-right online forums, are calling for armed protesters to descend on government seats a week and a half after a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The riot, which took place on the day Congress was set to count the results of the Electoral College, left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide received a bulletin from the FBI over the weekend warning them "armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January," the Associated Press reported on Monday.

And in a letter explaining its decision to ban Trump from its platform last Friday, Twitter said plans for "future armed protests have already begun proliferating" both on and off its website.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said his office is aware of the flyers circulating online, but did not comment specifically on plans for a Jan. 17 event at the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln.