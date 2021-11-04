Nebraska officials criticize vaccine mandate; Ricketts says 'we will fight back'

However, he said, "We oppose the proposed Biden administration vaccine mandate on employers for several reasons, including cost to employers for enforcing personal decisions outside the workplace and potential impact on an already strained workforce."

But Slone also made it clear that the Chamber opposes any effort by state government to disallow companies from requiring employees to get vaccinated.

“We also oppose bans on vaccine requirements. If there’s anything the pandemic has taught us, it’s that there is no one-size-fits-all policy that meets the needs of all states, all communities, all employers or all Nebraskans," he said. "Accordingly, Nebraska businesses must have the freedom to make the decision that works best for them, their operations, and their employees in their communities."

A group of Republican state senators attempted to call a legislative special session to consider a prohibition on vaccine mandates, but they failed to get enough votes.

Attorney General Doug Peterson has already joined with nine other state attorneys general to file a lawsuit over the vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, and he earlier said he planned to review the federal mandates as they are implemented and was "prepared to take appropriate legal action.