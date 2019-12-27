Nebraska officials, Corrections union reach pay agreement

Through efforts to address pay, improve staff safety, and increase staff engagement, Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said he is pleased to see turnover among protective service staff continue on a downward trend.

“In a robust economy with record low levels of unemployment, we acknowledge that staffing challenges are not a quick fix," Frakes said. "The great thing about improving retention is that it can build upon itself. Increasing the number of experienced teammates will facilitate the onboarding and engagement of new staff members as we move forward.”

Gary Young, the union's chief negotiator, said the agreement for pay improvements was important for employees across the state.

“I appreciate the efforts of the state bargaining team and the help we have received from the state FOP and our local team," Young said. "They have all worked very hard to get this deal done. We are hopeful that this will make a serious impact on staffing in our prisons, where it is desperately needed.”

The deal will make the state competitive with some of the highest paying counties in Nebraska, while allowing management more flexibility to make operational decisions effecting public safety, said Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services.