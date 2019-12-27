Nebraska officials, Corrections union reach pay agreement

After years of encouragement from the Legislature and others concerned about Nebraska prison workers, Corrections officers and other security workers at the state's prisons have a new pay plan.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, state agencies, and representatives of the Fraternal Order of Police 88 announced on Friday an agreement for a new step pay plan and pay increases for security workers.
The agreement is contingent upon a ratification vote of union members.
Union President Mike Chipman said the deal will put Corrections on the right path to address the prisons' staffing crisis, and help retain employees.
It is the first time in decades the prison workers will be able to advance through a step plan, Chipman said.
"This will encourage people to make Corrections a long term career choice and reverse the trend in retention, which is the most important need for staffing," he said.
The new agreement includes:
* Corrections officers will be reclassified as corporals. Corrections corporals, unit caseworkers, and sergeants will receive wage increases and be placed on new seven step pay plans.
* Minimum pay for Corrections corporals and unit caseworkers will increase to $20 per hour, and sergeant minimum will increase to $24 per hour.
* Current security staff's pay will increase to the new classification minimum rate of pay or the same dollar amount that the minimum has been raised, whichever is higher.
* Corporals, caseworkers, and sergeants will have the opportunity to receive step increases on July 1 following satisfactory performance reviews.
* The state will get the discretion to implement 12-hour shifts at high-security facilities on up to 70% of posts, with the remaining 30% consisting of 8-hour or 10-hour shifts.
* The state will have the ability to give annual lump sum bonus payments of up to 10% of base wages to corporals, caseworkers or sergeants at high security facilities.
* And the state will be able to hire corrections officers working in other jurisdictions, law enforcement officers, and members of the military at pay rate higher than the minimum for corporals, caseworkers, and sergeants, based on applicable years of experience.
Officials said the shift allowances will help create a safer environment for workers, provide flexibility, and reduce overtime.
"I want to thank Governor Ricketts for coming back to the table to help address this need," Chipman said.
Ricketts said the new agreement underscores the ongoing commitment to the men and women who work around the clock in protective services to keep the public safe.
Through efforts to address pay, improve staff safety, and increase staff engagement, Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said he is pleased to see turnover among protective service staff continue on a downward trend.
“In a robust economy with record low levels of unemployment, we acknowledge that staffing challenges are not a quick fix," Frakes said. "The great thing about improving retention is that it can build upon itself. Increasing the number of experienced teammates will facilitate the onboarding and engagement of new staff members as we move forward.”
Gary Young, the union's chief negotiator, said the agreement for pay improvements was important for employees across the state.
“I appreciate the efforts of the state bargaining team and the help we have received from the state FOP and our local team," Young said. "They have all worked very hard to get this deal done. We are hopeful that this will make a serious impact on staffing in our prisons, where it is desperately needed.”
The deal will make the state competitive with some of the highest paying counties in Nebraska, while allowing management more flexibility to make operational decisions effecting public safety, said Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services.
In April, the state and union agreed on a system of merit bonuses for protective services staff who reach significant work anniversaries. In July, current workers who had already passed those milestones were eligible for substantial salary increases in recognition of their valuable experience and years of service.
Turnover has declined from 2017 to 2018 and is on pace to be even lower in 2019, Frakes said.
