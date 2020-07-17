You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska nursing home turned over for temporary operation
Nebraska nursing home turned over for temporary operation

Belle Terrace

Belle Terrace is in Tecumseh.

 Belle Terrace

A court has ordered a Tecumseh nursing home be placed in a temporary receivership due to insufficient staffing and complaints about the quality of care. 

A Johnson County District judge signed the order for Belle Terrace, a 67-bed nursing home. The receivership will allow uninterrupted operation of the facility to maintain the health and safety of 48 residents there, according to the court order. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office filed court proceedings at the request of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The nursing home, at 1143 N. Third St., is owned by Oakwood Ventures LLC, of Lakewood, New Jersey.

A receivership allows another company to take over the operation of a business and all its assets, but not own it. Rural Health Development Inc., a health care consulting and management company, will oversee operations and the department will provide oversight to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents.

A hearing is set for July 30 in Gage County District Court to assess whether the receivership will be extended.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

