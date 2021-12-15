Nebraska National Guard shows off newly renovated Penterman Armory

When it opened in 1994, the Penterman Armory served as the one-stop shop for the medical needs of the Nebraska National Guard.

But as the United States has continued to lean on the National Guard to defend its national security interests, the limitations of the Penterman Armory quickly began to show themselves.

Instead of five-year medical checkups, the National Guard began screening soldiers and airmen on an annual basis to maintain readiness for its next mission, whether that be overseas or right here at home.

The armory's limited space required medical professionals to find space where they could and for the men and women of the Guard to put up with cramped and less-than-private areas.

"Our demands on our clinics and all the medical professionals and support staff -- everything it takes to ensure that we have a readiness force grew," said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac. "And our ability to move soldiers and airmen through became quite constrained."

On Wednesday, the Nebraska National Guard celebrated the opening of a $2.7 million renovation and expansion of the Penterman Armory Medical Annex, which officials said will serve the Guard's needs into the future.