Nebraska National Guard saluted for pandemic, flood disaster service

"You just stand up and say 'I will,'" Sen. Deb Fischer said in adding her birthday greetings.

Fischer, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said members of the Guard "helped Nebraskans recover in the aftermath of record flooding" and have provided vital services during the pandemic while also fulfilling missions all around the world.

Rep. Don Bacon, who is a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general and former wing commander at Offutt Air Force Base, said the Nebraska National Guard has proven that it is "up to the task," whatever the mission.

"Thank you for serving Nebraska and our country," he said.

Bacon is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and represents metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District in the House.

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard, said he is "very proud" of the members of the Guard and promised they will "always be ready."

The Nebraska National Guard is composed of 4,600 soldiers, airmen and civilians and has 25 readiness centers in 23 communities across the state.