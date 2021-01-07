Nebraska National Guard promotes Johnson to two-star major general

An Elba native was promoted to the rank of major general on Tuesday, becoming the first female general officer in the Nebraska National Guard to pin on a second star.

Wendy Johnson, previously the assistant adjutant general-air for Nebraska, will take on a new assignment as the Air National Guard Assistant to Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

While she will remain a member of the Air National Guard, her unit of assignment will be at command headquarters.

“I am a little sad to be leaving the Nebraska Air National Guard. It’s a little like how I felt going off to college: excited about the next phase of life, excited about the next phase in my career, but knowing I’m closing a chapter that I treasure,” Johnson said in a release from the Guard.

Johnson’s career began 37 years ago when she joined the Nebraska Air National Guard as an enlisted administrative clerk with the 155th Combat Support Squadron in Lincoln in 1984.

She has served in a variety of leadership positions, including multiple commands at the flight, squadron and group levels. She has also held numerous non-command positions from equal opportunity officer, logistics officer and the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s executive officer and served on multiple overseas deployments.