Nebraska National Guard assists in Czech COVID-19 battle

Members of the Nebraska National Guard traveled to the Czech Republic in November at the request of the Czech Ministry of Health to assist in an assessment and advisory role in that nation's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska Guard personnel teamed up with members of the Texas National Guard in performing the mission.

The team of Guardsmen and women, comprised of physicians, medical administrators, planners and logisticians, assisted with implementation of best practices and setting up field hospitals as the Czech Republic anticipated a resurgence of the virus, according to a Nebraska National Guard news release.

That destination was particularly noteworthy in Nebraska, where Czech-Americans compose 5.5% of the state's population, the largest percentage in any state.

National Guard medical providers could not engage in direct patient care in the Czech Republic.

The mission marked the first time in the 27-year history of a partnership between the Czech Republic and both the Nebraska and Texas National Guard that "a real-world, collaborative mission effort was requested," Lt. Col. Shane Varejcka, Nebraska National Guard state partnership program coordinator, said in the news release.