Nebraska media opposes bid to close legislative committee deliberations

JoAnne Young, former Statehouse reporter for the Journal Star, said reporters gain valuable insight and background in listening to executive session discussions and that allows them to write more accurate and complete stories that keep taxpayers and constituents informed.

"Reporters need to understand what a bill actually does," Young said. "They need to understand why senators take a certain approach."

And that provides both transparency and accountability, she told the committee.

A number of proposals that would tend to weaken the nonpartisan nature of the Legislature and increase the power or strength of what is normally a majority of Republican members were also heard by the committee.

Those include proposed adjustments in the filibuster rule that requires the votes of at least 33 senators in the 49-member body to end debate on a proposal and suggestions to open the selection of committee chairpersons to a roll call vote rather than a secret ballot.

The Legislature has 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats, all elected on a nonpartisan ballot.