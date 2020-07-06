Nebraska may lose $250 million unless it decouples from CARES Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unless Nebraska decouples from tax changes contained in federal coronavirus aid legislation, the state could lose $250 million in revenue during the next three years, according to an analysis conducted by the OpenSky Policy Institute.

Those tax changes provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act would include $230 million in reduced business taxes, the study concluded.

That revenue loss would come on top of other revenue reductions resulting from the pandemic, which are estimated to be between 10% and 25% of anticipated state revenues, OpenSky stated.

And that, in turn, would force cuts to vital state services, the analysis concluded.

At a time when Nebraskans are calling for additional property tax decreases and when the Legislature is considering enactment of "a large business incentive package," a $230 million business tax cut now is "questionable at best," Renee Fry, executive director of OpenSky, said.

"Nebraska lawmakers could put the brakes on the tax cut by decoupling from the CARES Act tax changes, as states such as North Carolina, Georgia and Colorado are looking to do," she said.