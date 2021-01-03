Nebraska Legislature will continue COVID-19 protocols when it convenes

COVID-19 protocols will continue to be in effect when the 107th Legislature opens Wednesday.

Several senators tested positive last year for the virus, and others were exposed and required to quarantine during the final three weeks of the 2020 session last summer.

So as the 2021 legislative session opens, outgoing Speaker Jim Scheer detailed the modifications and continued protocols that will be in place, based on the recommendations of Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and her staff.

While Lincoln's mask mandate does not apply inside the state Capitol, senators will be encouraged to wear a mask while on the floor when interacting with others, although during the summer when the Legislature met for three weeks, a number of senators did not wear masks at any time and a number of others removed their masks as they spoke at the microphone.

After the session, at interim hearings, some senators did not wear masks.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said she has been worried about the safety of the public who will attend hearings on bills this winter, since some people were exposed to the virus at interim hearings in the fall.