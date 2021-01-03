Nebraska Legislature will continue COVID-19 protocols when it convenes

COVID-19 protocols will continue to be in effect when the 107th Legislature opens Wednesday.
Several senators tested positive last year for the virus, and others were exposed and required to quarantine during the final three weeks of the 2020 session last summer.
So as the 2021 legislative session opens, outgoing Speaker Jim Scheer detailed the modifications and continued protocols that will be in place, based on the recommendations of Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and her staff.
While Lincoln's mask mandate does not apply inside the state Capitol, senators will be encouraged to wear a mask while on the floor when interacting with others, although during the summer when the Legislature met for three weeks, a number of senators did not wear masks at any time and a number of others removed their masks as they spoke at the microphone.
After the session, at interim hearings, some senators did not wear masks.
Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said she has been worried about the safety of the public who will attend hearings on bills this winter, since some people were exposed to the virus at interim hearings in the fall.
She will ask senators to agree to wear face masks in public spaces in the Capitol, including hearing rooms, she said. Gov. Pete Ricketts has been opposed to mask mandates, but his education campaign calls for people to "Do right, right now," and wear them voluntarily.
"As leaders and public figures, we have a responsibility to help carry that message by modeling that behavior," she said.
Even in the chamber, she said, as sessions are carried on public television, she would hope senators would be "good stewards of public trust," and set the example.
Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, chairman of the Executive Board, said the board is working on COVID-19 testing to be available to senators and staff. That will be announced when details are completed.
During the summer, when senators were informed they had been exposed to COVID-19, they were isolated in the balcony with a microphone, and then released after a negative test. Since then, Ricketts has repeatedly said a person cannot test out of quarantine.
The new speaker and Executive Board chairman will have to discuss how that will work during the 2021 session, Hilgers said.
Scheer's protocol memo said families will not be allowed in the chamber on the first day of the session, as they have in the past. They will be allowed in the south and east balconies, expected to wear masks, adhere to temperature checks and be physically distanced.
The protocols are designed to get the Legislature through the first few days, until a new speaker and Executive Board develop more detailed protocols and any needed changes.
They include:
* Only senators, Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O'Donnell and his staff, the Sergeant at Arms and a limited number of pages, the State Patrol, and other designated staff will be allowed in the chamber.
* Plexiglas dividers between each row of senators were installed last summer.
* Limited legislative staff will be permitted on the floor according to what bill is under consideration and will be expected to wear a face mask.
* The chamber glass doors to the Rotunda will not be in use during the session, except in an emergency, and the entrance into the foyer between the chamber and the Rotunda will be roped off to the public.
* No lobbyists or members of the public will be allowed in the balconies. No messages will be delivered into or from the chamber to the lobby.
* Members of the media will be allowed to observe the Legislature from the north balcony, required to wear face masks, have their temperatures checked, and to practice social distancing.
A senator whose temperature is at 100.4 degrees or above, or who exhibits other symptoms of COVID-19, may be allowed to participate in debate from the east balcony on a microphone.
* Another location will be found for inaugural ceremonies for people newly elected to other offices.
* Hearing rooms have been modified with Plexiglas between senators on committees. Those testifying will be asked to wear masks. Public capacity for most rooms is 27, besides senators. Chairs will be disinfected between each person who testifies, and the hearing rooms will be disinfected each night.
