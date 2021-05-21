 Skip to main content
Nebraska Legislature plans to wrap up session next week
Nebraska Legislature plans to wrap up session next week

The first session of the 107th Nebraska Legislature is expected to finish its work next week, Speaker Mike Hilgers announced Friday.

After recessing on Monday and Tuesday, Hilgers said lawmakers would consider a resolution (LR134) setting guidelines for redrawing political boundaries Wednesday morning.

The Redistricting Committee met in executive session on Tuesday to hammer out its proposal that will go before the full body next week for consideration.

Committee members include: Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who will serve as committee chair, Carol Blood of Bellevue, Tom Brewer of Gordon, Tom Briese of Albion, Suzanne Geist and Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, Steve Lathrop and Justin Wayne of Omaha and John Lowe of Kearney.

Hilgers said following debate on LR134, the Legislature would consider any motions to override vetoes from Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The governor's staff have agreed to return any bills with vetoes before Wednesday, Hilgers said, allowing for no pocket vetoes this year.

If those tasks are completed, Hilgers said the Legislature would wrap up its 90-day session on Thursday with an address from Ricketts, and consideration of any last minute motions.

The body would then adjourn sine die on Day 84 until a special session to finalize redistricting later this year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

